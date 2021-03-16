Here’s Our Rant About RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) went up by 9.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that RF Industries Receives $6.5 Million Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer for its OptiFlex(TM) Hybrid Fiber Cable Solution

Is It Worth Investing in RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ :RFIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFIL is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RF Industries Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $0.33 above the current price. RFIL currently public float of 8.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFIL was 88.27K shares.

RFIL’s Market Performance

RFIL stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of 6.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for RF Industries Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for RFIL stocks with a simple moving average of 29.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFIL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for RFIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RFIL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $9 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2020.

Wm Smith, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFIL reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for RFIL stocks is “Not Rated” according to the report published on July 01st, 2014.

RFIL Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFIL rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, RF Industries Ltd. saw 18.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFIL starting from FINK MARVIN, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Jan 15. After this action, FINK MARVIN now owns 94,008 shares of RF Industries Ltd., valued at $20,340 using the latest closing price.

FINK MARVIN, the Director of RF Industries Ltd., sale 5,011 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that FINK MARVIN is holding 98,008 shares at $25,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.84 for the present operating margin

+22.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for RF Industries Ltd. stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25.

Based on RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.82. Total debt to assets is 10.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.