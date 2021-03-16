Here’s Our Rant About Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE)

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) went up by 15.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.55. The company’s stock price has collected 31.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Profire Energy, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PFIE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFIE is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Profire Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.15, which is $0.63 above the current price. PFIE currently public float of 32.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFIE was 361.57K shares.

PFIE’s Market Performance

PFIE stocks went up by 31.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.81% and a quarterly performance of 66.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Profire Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.67% for PFIE stocks with a simple moving average of 73.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFIE

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to PFIE, setting the target price at $2.15 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

PFIE Trading at 37.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2150. In addition, Profire Energy Inc. saw 78.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFIE starting from Albert Harold, who sale 166,771 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Feb 09. After this action, Albert Harold now owns 4,520,500 shares of Profire Energy Inc., valued at $189,052 using the latest closing price.

Albert Harold, the 10% Owner of Profire Energy Inc., sale 312,729 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Albert Harold is holding 4,687,271 shares at $352,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.51 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc. stands at -10.14. The total capital return value is set at -6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73.

Based on Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11. Total debt to assets is 0.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.