Here’s How Your Trade MetLife Inc. (MET) Aggressively Right Now

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that MetLife Elevates Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Role Through New Reporting Line to CEO

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.08, which is -$2.45 below the current price. MET currently public float of 762.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 5.79M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.46% and a quarterly performance of 27.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for MetLife Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of 39.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MET, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

MET Trading at 13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.55. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw 28.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from McCallion John D., who sale 7,742 shares at the price of $59.52 back on Feb 24. After this action, McCallion John D. now owns 69,436 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $460,776 using the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 17,055 shares at $54.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 136,853 shares at $937,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.15. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 25.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.30. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.