First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Just Got Our Attention

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that First American Data & Analytics Data Now Available on Snowflake(R) Data Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE :FAF) Right Now?

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAF is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First American Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.40, which is $12.04 above the current price. FAF currently public float of 108.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAF was 778.20K shares.

FAF’s Market Performance

FAF stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.08% and a quarterly performance of 10.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for First American Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.57% for FAF stocks with a simple moving average of 8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FAF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FAF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAF reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for FAF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to FAF, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FAF Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.92. In addition, First American Financial Corporation saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAF starting from OMAN MARK C, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $47.78 back on Oct 23. After this action, OMAN MARK C now owns 38,092 shares of First American Financial Corporation, valued at $191,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corporation stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on First American Financial Corporation (FAF), the company’s capital structure generated 51.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.96. Total debt to assets is 19.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.