Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) went up by 12.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s stock price has collected 18.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Esports Entertainment Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $2.6 above the current price. GMBL currently public float of 7.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMBL was 1.61M shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stocks went up by 18.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of 202.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.63% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.63% for GMBL stocks with a simple moving average of 149.85% for the last 200 days.

GMBL Trading at 47.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL rose by +18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw 174.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

The total capital return value is set at -121.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -323.42. Equity return is now at value -191.80, with -84.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.