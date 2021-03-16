Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went up by 6.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.24. The company’s stock price has collected 43.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/21 that Volatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $6.69 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 356.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 8.80M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went up by 43.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.70% and a quarterly performance of 9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.77% for Opendoor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.46% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of 47.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPEN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

OPEN Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +43.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.83. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 26.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.