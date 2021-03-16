Can Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Remain Competitive?

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected 13.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Entercom Announces Pricing of Upsized $540 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE :ETM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETM is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Entercom Communications Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.63, which is -$0.23 below the current price. ETM currently public float of 113.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETM was 2.10M shares.

ETM’s Market Performance

ETM stocks went up by 13.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.69% and a quarterly performance of 111.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Entercom Communications Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.79% for ETM stocks with a simple moving average of 136.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ETM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for ETM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

ETM Trading at 27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETM rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Entercom Communications Corp. saw 137.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETM starting from FIELD JOSEPH M, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Nov 23. After this action, FIELD JOSEPH M now owns 13,151,336 shares of Entercom Communications Corp., valued at $2,570,000 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Entercom Communications Corp., purchase 1,929 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,483,124 shares at $2,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entercom Communications Corp. stands at -22.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.98. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), the company’s capital structure generated 304.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.30. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.