Buy or Sell Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) went up by 10.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.59. The company’s stock price has collected -12.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Tupperware Brands Supports National Park Foundation in the Diversion of Nearly 10 Million Single-Use Plastic Bottles from Landfills Annually

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE :TUP) Right Now?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUP is at 3.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.33, which is $12.66 above the current price. TUP currently public float of 47.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUP was 934.34K shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP stocks went down by -12.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.10% and a quarterly performance of -20.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 1249.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Tupperware Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.59% for TUP stocks with a simple moving average of 21.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to TUP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

TUP Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +728.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.73. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from Cuesta Patricio, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $27.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Cuesta Patricio now owns 141,409 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $83,370 using the latest closing price.

SHEEHAN KAREN M, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 2,012 shares at $24.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that SHEEHAN KAREN M is holding 48,603 shares at $49,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.42 for the present operating margin

+66.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.42. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.