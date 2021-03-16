Buy or Sell Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) went up by 15.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s stock price has collected 43.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Cyclacel to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. CYCC currently public float of 5.60M and currently shorts hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCC was 975.60K shares.

CYCC’s Market Performance

CYCC stocks went up by 43.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.32% and a quarterly performance of 96.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.32% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.93% for CYCC stocks with a simple moving average of 68.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CYCC, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CYCC Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +43.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -45.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.78. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -46.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.27.