Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) went up by 11.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s stock price has collected 37.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Blueknight Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides Outlook as Pure-Play Infrastructure Terminalling Company

Is It Worth Investing in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :BKEP) Right Now?

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKEP is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$1.43 below the current price. BKEP currently public float of 34.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKEP was 419.12K shares.

BKEP’s Market Performance

BKEP stocks went up by 37.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.79% and a quarterly performance of 89.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 377.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.74% for BKEP stocks with a simple moving average of 103.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKEP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BKEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKEP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

BKEP Trading at 56.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares surge +55.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKEP rose by +37.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. saw 72.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKEP starting from Woodward D Andrew, who purchase 15,385 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Mar 12. After this action, Woodward D Andrew now owns 344,993 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.76 for the present operating margin

+13.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. stands at +4.87. The total capital return value is set at 14.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.05. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP), the company’s capital structure generated 43.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.44. Total debt to assets is 88.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -4.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.