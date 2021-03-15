Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Zynga Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZNGA is at 0.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Zynga Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.01, which is $2.88 above the current price. ZNGA currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNGA was 24.61M shares.

ZNGA’s Market Performance

ZNGA stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.96% and a quarterly performance of 17.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Zynga Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.71% for ZNGA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNGA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZNGA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZNGA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNGA reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for ZNGA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNGA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

ZNGA Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNGA fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Zynga Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNGA starting from DUGAN REGINA E, who sale 8,950 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Mar 04. After this action, DUGAN REGINA E now owns 214,588 shares of Zynga Inc., valued at $94,244 using the latest closing price.

GIBEAU FRANK D, the Chief Executive Officer of Zynga Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GIBEAU FRANK D is holding 794,861 shares at $5,730,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynga Inc. stands at -21.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.22. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), the company’s capital structure generated 48.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.72. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.