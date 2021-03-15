Why Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s stock price has collected 35.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Marathon to Participate in the Crypto/Blockchain Panel at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 4.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is -$10.7 below the current price. MARA currently public float of 45.94M and currently shorts hold a 19.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 40.41M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 35.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.67% and a quarterly performance of 751.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 7437.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.85% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.72% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of 356.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to MARA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 49.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +246.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +35.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5,552.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 289.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who sale 700,000 shares at the price of $48.65 back on Feb 18. After this action, OKAMOTO MERRICK D now owns 3,824,659 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $34,055,000 using the latest closing price.

OKAMOTO MERRICK D, the Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., sale 632,000 shares at $20.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that OKAMOTO MERRICK D is holding 479,888 shares at $12,962,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-319.88 for the present operating margin

-233.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -296.74. The total capital return value is set at -86.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.49. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.87. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.