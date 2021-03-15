We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kubient Inc. (KBNT), Here is What We Found

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 22.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.26. The company’s stock price has collected 35.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Kubient Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kubient Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $1.51 above the current price. KBNT currently public float of 4.96M and currently shorts hold a 24.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 1.12M shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stocks went up by 35.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.12% and a quarterly performance of 10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.00% for Kubient Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of 71.33% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +35.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 52.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBNT starting from Mithaq Capital SPC, who purchase 25,730 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Mar 05. After this action, Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 1,194,705 shares of Kubient Inc., valued at $137,656 using the latest closing price.

Mithaq Capital SPC, the 10% Owner of Kubient Inc., purchase 12,865 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Mithaq Capital SPC is holding 1,194,705 shares at $68,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1866.63 for the present operating margin

-736.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -2326.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.