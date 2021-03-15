The Chart for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces 2020 Financial Results Including Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.35 Per Share; Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.30 Per Share; 35 Consecutive Quarters of Dividend Coverage

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :TCPC) Right Now?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCPC is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is -$1.15 below the current price. TCPC currently public float of 57.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCPC was 295.85K shares.

TCPC’s Market Performance

TCPC stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.46% and a quarterly performance of 17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.64% for TCPC stocks with a simple moving average of 39.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCPC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TCPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

TCPC Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw 28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCPC starting from Petro Andrea, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Petro Andrea now owns 4,523 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., valued at $35,712 using the latest closing price.

LEVKOWITZ HOWARD, the CEO of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $10.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that LEVKOWITZ HOWARD is holding 186,318 shares at $218,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.06 for the present operating margin

+74.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at +42.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.33. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 111.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.63. Total debt to assets is 50.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.