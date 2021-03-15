Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 14.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.86. The company’s stock price has collected 17.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Lixte Biotechnology to Showcase Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Capital Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 3.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 1.10M shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 17.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.80% and a quarterly performance of 19.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.76% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 37.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

The total capital return value is set at -75.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.40. Equity return is now at value 160.10, with -130.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.23.