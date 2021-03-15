REV Group Inc. (REVG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) went up by 15.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s stock price has collected 52.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that REV Group, Inc. Reports Improved Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Provides Fiscal 2021 Full Year Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE :REVG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REVG is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for REV Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.57, which is -$6.3 below the current price. REVG currently public float of 27.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REVG was 313.39K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

REVG stocks went up by 52.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.43% and a quarterly performance of 94.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 280.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for REV Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.99% for REVG stocks with a simple moving average of 135.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REVG reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for REVG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to REVG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

REVG Trading at 80.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares surge +77.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +52.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 131.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVG starting from Daniels Christopher M, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Jan 14. After this action, Daniels Christopher M now owns 132,120 shares of REV Group Inc., valued at $49,940 using the latest closing price.

Skonieczny Jr. Mark A, the Chief Financial Officer of REV Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Skonieczny Jr. Mark A is holding 191,108 shares at $45,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.47 for the present operating margin

+9.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at -1.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.56. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc. (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.76. Total debt to assets is 28.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.