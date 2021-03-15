PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) went up by 23.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s stock price has collected 18.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of PlayAGS, Inc. – AGS

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE :AGS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PlayAGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is -$0.05 below the current price. AGS currently public float of 35.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGS was 375.91K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS stocks went up by 18.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.79% and a quarterly performance of 58.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for PlayAGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.43% for AGS stocks with a simple moving average of 92.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

AGS Trading at 37.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +47.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +18.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.06 for the present operating margin

+41.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -3.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 402.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.09. Total debt to assets is 70.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 396.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.