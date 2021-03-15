Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) went down by -15.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s stock price has collected 28.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $1.16 above the current price. MDRR currently public float of 1.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRR was 519.55K shares.

MDRR’s Market Performance

MDRR stocks went up by 28.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly performance of 2.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.00% for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for MDRR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.69% for the last 200 days.

MDRR Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.72%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRR rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRR starting from Winn Charles Brent Jr., who purchase 916 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 19. After this action, Winn Charles Brent Jr. now owns 34,587 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., valued at $2,015 using the latest closing price.

Winn Charles Brent Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., purchase 584 shares at $11.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Winn Charles Brent Jr. is holding 33,671 shares at $6,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.65 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stands at -37.50. The total capital return value is set at -5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.30. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.97. Total debt to assets is 73.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.