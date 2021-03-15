Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s stock price has collected 15.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Quotient Builds Business Momentum with Industry Shift to Digital

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.20, which is -$0.24 below the current price. QUOT currently public float of 85.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 736.19K shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went up by 15.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.93% and a quarterly performance of 92.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Quotient Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.40% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of 85.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to QUOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

QUOT Trading at 45.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT rose by +15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.81. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw 74.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from Boal Steven R., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $13.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Boal Steven R. now owns 3,677,837 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $68,850 using the latest closing price.

GESSOW ANDREW J, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that GESSOW ANDREW J is holding 64,346 shares at $59,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+39.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Technology Inc. stands at -14.66. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.56. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 79.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.