Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yalla Group Limited (YALA)?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.35. The company’s stock price has collected 21.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE :YALA) Right Now?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Yalla Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$14.58 below the current price. YALA currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YALA was 2.57M shares.

YALA’s Market Performance

YALA stocks went up by 21.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.35% and a quarterly performance of 28.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.22% for Yalla Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for YALA stocks with a simple moving average of 50.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YALA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YALA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YALA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

YALA Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -33.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +44.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 66.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.60 for the present operating margin

+67.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited stands at +45.58. The total capital return value is set at 92.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 92.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.