Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s stock price has collected 22.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Workhorse Group Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – WKHS

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is $2.53 above the current price. WKHS currently public float of 110.13M and currently shorts hold a 25.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 21.20M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went up by 22.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.14% and a quarterly performance of -19.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 765.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.03% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.05% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.47% for the last 200 days.

WKHS Trading at -35.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.09%, as shares sank -54.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +22.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +531.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw -14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Chess Raymond Joseph, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Feb 16. After this action, Chess Raymond Joseph now owns 126,390 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $179,900 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Duane, the CEO and President of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $35.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Hughes Duane is holding 320,085 shares at $899,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2942.95 for the present operating margin

-838.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at +5010.81. The total capital return value is set at -13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.39. Equity return is now at value 96.10, with 32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.50. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,389.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.51.