Is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Keeper?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Walt Disney Co. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE :DIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Walt Disney Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $206.36, which is $7.9 above the current price. DIS currently public float of 1.81B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIS was 12.07M shares.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.97% and a quarterly performance of 27.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for The Walt Disney Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for DIS stocks with a simple moving average of 37.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DIS, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

DIS Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.90. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from IGER ROBERT A, who sale 120,946 shares at the price of $200.82 back on Mar 08. After this action, IGER ROBERT A now owns 1,106,435 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $24,288,513 using the latest closing price.

IGER ROBERT A, the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, sale 196,158 shares at $200.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that IGER ROBERT A is holding 1,177,989 shares at $39,258,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 74.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.71. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.