Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Palantir Technologies, Super League Gaming, Phunware, Humanigen, or BioXcel Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.83, which is -$1.09 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 84.17M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went up by 12.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.59% and a quarterly performance of 1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

PLTR Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +12.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $24.97 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 2,259,249 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $299,690 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Shyam, the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $26.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Sankar Shyam is holding 2,879,793 shares at $1,311,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.41 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -107.25. The total capital return value is set at -93.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.01.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 16.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.