Here’s Our Rant About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) went up by 13.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s stock price has collected 14.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that EVBox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE :TPGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of TPGY was 2.27M shares.

TPGY’s Market Performance

TPGY stocks went up by 14.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.13% and a quarterly performance of 87.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.53% for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.38% for TPGY stocks with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

TPGY Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.68%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPGY rose by +14.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. saw -20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPGY starting from LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, who purchase 101,525 shares at the price of $23.81 back on Mar 03. After this action, LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN now owns 3,287,500 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., valued at $2,417,445 using the latest closing price.

LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, the 10% Owner of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., purchase 88,501 shares at $25.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN is holding 3,230,975 shares at $2,251,675 based on the most recent closing price.