Here’s Our Rant About Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.39. The company’s stock price has collected 21.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ :CAMT) Right Now?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMT is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Camtek Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$4.05 below the current price. CAMT currently public float of 25.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMT was 245.33K shares.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT stocks went up by 21.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.57% and a quarterly performance of 60.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 296.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Camtek Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.97% for CAMT stocks with a simple moving average of 71.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMT reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CAMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CAMT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

CAMT Trading at 23.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT rose by +21.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.32. In addition, Camtek Ltd. saw 45.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd. stands at +13.97. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.