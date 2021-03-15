Here’s How Your Trade Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Aggressively Right Now

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Lumen named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.08, which is -$4.37 below the current price. LUMN currently public float of 989.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 15.48M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went up by 4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.42% and a quarterly performance of 34.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Lumen Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.82% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 32.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LUMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

LUMN Trading at 17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw 43.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $14.22 back on Mar 09. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 76,529 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $92,430 using the latest closing price.

Bejar Martha Helena, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Bejar Martha Helena is holding 55,880 shares at $102,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+33.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -5.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 301.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 56.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.