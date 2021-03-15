Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Just Got Our Attention

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) went down by -11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s stock price has collected -12.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100

Is It Worth Investing in Exterran Corporation (NYSE :EXTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTN is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Exterran Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.63. EXTN currently public float of 31.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTN was 260.73K shares.

EXTN’s Market Performance

EXTN stocks went down by -12.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.52% and a quarterly performance of -3.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Exterran Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.41% for EXTN stocks with a simple moving average of -20.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXTN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXTN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EXTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

EXTN Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTN fell by -20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Exterran Corporation saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.07 for the present operating margin

+19.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exterran Corporation stands at -14.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.71. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Exterran Corporation (EXTN), the company’s capital structure generated 202.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.92. Total debt to assets is 45.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.