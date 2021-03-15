Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) went up by 10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected 18.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE :EVC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVC is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Entravision Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $1.19 above the current price. EVC currently public float of 56.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVC was 299.84K shares.

EVC’s Market Performance

EVC stocks went up by 18.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.41% and a quarterly performance of 28.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Entravision Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.06% for EVC stocks with a simple moving average of 83.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVC

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for EVC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2017.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

EVC Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC rose by +18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw 47.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from Vasquez Gilbert R, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 12. After this action, Vasquez Gilbert R now owns 663,590 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $127,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.25 for the present operating margin

+33.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.78. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.