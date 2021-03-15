Domo Inc. (DOMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went down by -7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Domo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is $6.23 above the current price. DOMO currently public float of 26.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 567.28K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 10.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.79% and a quarterly performance of 43.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 442.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Domo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of 39.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DOMO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.97. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $61.92 back on Jan 12. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 141,548 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $247,696 using the latest closing price.

Felt Bruce C. Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Domo Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $60.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Felt Bruce C. Jr. is holding 179,678 shares at $3,017,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.77 for the present operating margin

+66.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -40.27. The total capital return value is set at -199.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.20. Equity return is now at value 143.50, with -47.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.