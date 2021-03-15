Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 594.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 2.13.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CELH currently public float of 27.17M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.55M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.76% and a quarterly performance of 26.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 782.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.10% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.04% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 47.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -29.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +407.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.77. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from DESANTIS CARL, who sale 159,054 shares at the price of $30.71 back on Nov 25. After this action, DESANTIS CARL now owns 22,209,152 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $4,884,548 using the latest closing price.

Milmoe William H., the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 159,054 shares at $30.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Milmoe William H. is holding 22,279,054 shares at $4,884,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.11. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.