Can Fisker Inc. (FSR) Remain Competitive?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected 7.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Fisker Teams With Motor Press Guild to Create Annual Scholarship for Automotive Journalism

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1210.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.83, which is $5.5 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 107.71M and currently shorts hold a 16.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 17.27M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went up by 7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.06% and a quarterly performance of 36.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.62% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of 57.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

FSR Trading at 29.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +48.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 57.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.