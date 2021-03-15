Can DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Remain Competitive?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/12/21 that Novavax, Ulta Beauty, DocuSign, Citigroup: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $278.08, which is $68.07 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 183.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 3.26M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.59% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.38% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $285 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCU, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.41. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from OLRICH SCOTT V., who sale 5,800 shares at the price of $214.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, OLRICH SCOTT V. now owns 197,146 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $1,242,282 using the latest closing price.

Alhadeff Loren, the Chief Revenue Officer of DocuSign Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $258.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Alhadeff Loren is holding 84,696 shares at $1,294,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.42 for the present operating margin

+74.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -16.74. The total capital return value is set at -13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.60. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 281.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.76. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.