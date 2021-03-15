Buy or Sell Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. Receives Proposal from Bally’s Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AESE is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.5 above the current price. AESE currently public float of 18.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 5.29M shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.87% and a quarterly performance of 104.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.49% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of 38.72% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at 19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw 58.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from PLISKA ADAM J, who sale 50,862 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Feb 10. After this action, PLISKA ADAM J now owns 107,426 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $139,870 using the latest closing price.

HUNG ANTHONY A, the Chief Financial Officer of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that HUNG ANTHONY A is holding 98,216 shares at $37,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESE

Equity return is now at value -74.10, with -46.50 for asset returns.