Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went up by 25.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s stock price has collected 71.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the 33rdRoth Capital Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aemetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is -$6.08 below the current price. AMTX currently public float of 19.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 4.96M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 71.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 165.35% and a quarterly performance of 797.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 3314.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.21% for Aemetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.36% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 484.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

FBR Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2016.

AMTX Trading at 168.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.26%, as shares surge +184.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +695.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +71.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,367.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 736.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.67 for the present operating margin

+6.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -22.14. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with -20.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.