A Lesson to Learn: Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went up by 8.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected 12.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Meten EdtechX Utilizes Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize Education Industry

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 13.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 4.34M shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went up by 12.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly performance of 13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.59% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at 19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 123.20, with -24.40 for asset returns.