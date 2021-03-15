A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Short Sellers Boost Bets Against SPACs

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 48.55M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.56% and a quarterly performance of 169.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.02% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.59% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 61.56% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares sank -15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +9.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.80. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 167.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.