Why Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Duck Creek Technologies and Capgemini Provide RSA with New Self-Serve Platform for Personal Lines Products

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.70, which is $3.7 above the current price. DCT currently public float of 94.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 796.73K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went up by 5.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.73% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $53 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DCT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

DCT Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT rose by +5.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.16. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from CHIPPARI VINCENT A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $48.37 back on Mar 01. After this action, CHIPPARI VINCENT A now owns 575,304 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $1,209,258 using the latest closing price.

MORAN CHARLES E, the Director of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., sale 40,128 shares at $52.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that MORAN CHARLES E is holding 33,238 shares at $2,088,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.47 for the present operating margin

+48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -11.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.24.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.