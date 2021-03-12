Why Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went up by 14.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price has collected 11.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Anixa Biosciences Announces Issuance and Publication of European Patent for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. ANIX currently public float of 23.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 458.17K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went up by 11.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly performance of 69.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.08% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.46% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 96.96% for the last 200 days.

ANIX Trading at 32.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +24.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw 67.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Jan 29. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 272,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $37,300 using the latest closing price.

Titterton Lewis H jr, the Director of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Titterton Lewis H jr is holding 1,020,326 shares at $83,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -151.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.15. Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -129.70 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.