We Analyzed the Future Direction of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), Here is What We Found

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Board Leadership Transition

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $0.65 above the current price. LEVI currently public float of 67.03M and currently shorts hold a 12.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.38M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.47% and a quarterly performance of 23.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.99% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $24 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LEVI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

LEVI Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.27. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Haas Daniel S., who sale 45,527 shares at the price of $24.79 back on Mar 09. After this action, Haas Daniel S. now owns 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $1,128,400 using the latest closing price.

Haas Peter E. Jr., the 10% Owner of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 31,535 shares at $24.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Haas Peter E. Jr. is holding 0 shares at $781,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.05. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.