We Analyzed the Future Direction of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), Here is What We Found

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDRA is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. NDRA currently public float of 22.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDRA was 3.16M shares.

NDRA’s Market Performance

NDRA stocks went up by 8.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.35% and a quarterly performance of 172.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.13% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.39% for NDRA stocks with a simple moving average of 107.97% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +208.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw 208.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, who sale 13,696 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jan 13. After this action, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand now owns 1,580 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $15,066 using the latest closing price.

Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, the Chief Commercial Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., sale 6,304 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand is holding 15,276 shares at $6,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -185.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43. Equity return is now at value -652.00, with -381.80 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 9.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.