We Analyzed the Future Direction of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC), Here is What We Found

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) went up by 10.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRC) Right Now?

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRC is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCRC currently public float of 12.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRC was 587.41K shares.

CCRC’s Market Performance

CCRC stocks went up by 16.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.38% and a quarterly performance of 12.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for China Customer Relations Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.19% for CCRC stocks with a simple moving average of 36.27% for the last 200 days.

CCRC Trading at 43.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +36.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRC rose by +25.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. saw 50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.14. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.10. Total debt to assets is 14.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.