The Chart for Information Services Group Inc. (III) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) went up by 7.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.11. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Information Services Group Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :III) Right Now?

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for III is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Information Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $1.3 above the current price. III currently public float of 32.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of III was 184.75K shares.

III’s Market Performance

III stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.52% and a quarterly performance of 23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Information Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.18% for III stocks with a simple moving average of 59.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of III

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see III reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for III stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to III, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

III Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought III to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, III rose by +12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Information Services Group Inc. saw 18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at III starting from Lavieri Todd D., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.82 back on May 21. After this action, Lavieri Todd D. now owns 805,881 shares of Information Services Group Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

CONNORS MICHAEL P, the Chairman & CEO of Information Services Group Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that CONNORS MICHAEL P is holding 5,492,208 shares at $39,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for III

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.03 for the present operating margin

+39.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Information Services Group Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.98. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Information Services Group Inc. (III), the company’s capital structure generated 104.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.16. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.