The Chart for Diginex Limited (EQOS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s stock price has collected 20.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that EQUOS launches Ethereum Perpetual Futures

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.70. EQOS currently public float of 26.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 1.65M shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went up by 20.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.68% and a quarterly performance of 110.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.21% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.03% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of 21.43% for the last 200 days.

EQOS Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -30.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Diginex Limited saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.