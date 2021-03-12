Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT)

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX :RLGT) Right Now?

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLGT is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Radiant Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.17, which is $1.98 above the current price. RLGT currently public float of 35.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLGT was 223.03K shares.

RLGT’s Market Performance

RLGT stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.11% and a quarterly performance of 11.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Radiant Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for RLGT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RLGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLGT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGT reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for RLGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2017.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RLGT, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

RLGT Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGT rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Radiant Logistics Inc. saw 24.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLGT starting from Goldstein Arnold, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Dec 31. After this action, Goldstein Arnold now owns 6,978 shares of Radiant Logistics Inc., valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Arnold, the Chief Commercial Officer of Radiant Logistics Inc., sale 600 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Goldstein Arnold is holding 9,378 shares at $3,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.38 for the present operating margin

+15.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radiant Logistics Inc. stands at +1.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 22.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.