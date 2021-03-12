Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -11.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.67. The company’s stock price has collected -16.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that FedNat Holding Company Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FedNat Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $5.97 above the current price. FNHC currently public float of 9.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 96.34K shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went down by -16.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.10% and a quarterly performance of 10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.88% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.39% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC fell by -25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNHC starting from Hale Partnership Fund, L.P., who purchase 27,692 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Nov 06. After this action, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. now owns 580,205 shares of FedNat Holding Company, valued at $138,183 using the latest closing price.

Hale Partnership Fund, L.P., the 10% Owner of FedNat Holding Company, purchase 4,344 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. is holding 580,205 shares at $22,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -16.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.66. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.67. Total debt to assets is 13.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.