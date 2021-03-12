Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 15.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 21.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Histogen Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. HSTO currently public float of 9.98M and currently shorts hold a 17.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 4.18M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went up by 21.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.48% and a quarterly performance of 10.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.08% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.30% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -33.28% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares sank -17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +21.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3465. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 87.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSTO starting from Pascoe Richard W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Dec 03. After this action, Pascoe Richard W now owns 10,000 shares of Histogen Inc., valued at $12,394 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -132.00, with -99.50 for asset returns.