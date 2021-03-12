Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Entegris Inc. (ENTG)?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that CORRECTING and REPLACING: PHOTO Entegris Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $112.00, which is $7.34 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 890.58K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went up by 7.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.90% and a quarterly performance of 5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

ENTG Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.94. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Sullivan Brian F., who sale 7,659 shares at the price of $104.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Sullivan Brian F. now owns 98,478 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $799,172 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES GREGORY B, the EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc., sale 4,809 shares at $101.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that GRAVES GREGORY B is holding 33,844 shares at $488,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +15.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 82.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.15. Total debt to assets is 38.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.