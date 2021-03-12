Is Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI) a Keeper?

Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) went up by 14.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s stock price has collected 26.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Monaker Group, Inc. – MKGI

Is It Worth Investing in Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MKGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKGI is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Monaker Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. MKGI currently public float of 11.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKGI was 616.10K shares.

MKGI’s Market Performance

MKGI stocks went up by 26.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of -10.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.08% for Monaker Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.30% for MKGI stocks with a simple moving average of 34.99% for the last 200 days.

MKGI Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.86%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKGI rose by +26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Monaker Group Inc. saw 42.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKGI starting from Sikora Timothy James, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Mar 12. After this action, Sikora Timothy James now owns 13,000 shares of Monaker Group Inc., valued at $1,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1350.85 for the present operating margin

-536.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monaker Group Inc. stands at -2140.19. The total capital return value is set at -64.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.92. Equity return is now at value -91.90, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.