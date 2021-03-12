Is a Correction Looming Ahead for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.89. The company’s stock price has collected 7.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.46, which is $12.44 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 78.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.44M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 197.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $91 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to YETI, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

YETI Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.80. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Barksdale Bryan C., who sale 3,498 shares at the price of $71.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barksdale Bryan C. now owns 24,844 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $249,932 using the latest closing price.

Reintjes Matthew J, the President and CEO of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 19,760 shares at $70.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Reintjes Matthew J is holding 290,193 shares at $1,402,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+57.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 46.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.33. Equity return is now at value 76.80, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 24.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.