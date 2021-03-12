Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) went down by -22.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX :IMH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMH is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. IMH currently public float of 12.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMH was 196.63K shares.

IMH’s Market Performance

IMH stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly performance of -4.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.89% for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.46% for IMH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.73% for the last 200 days.

IMH Trading at -26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -35.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMH fell by -19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMH starting from MANGIARACINA GEORGE A., who sale 5,881 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Mar 01. After this action, MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. now owns 269,264 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., valued at $18,384 using the latest closing price.

MANGIARACINA GEORGE A., the Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir. of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., sale 16,408 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. is holding 173,989 shares at $56,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.89 for the present operating margin

+79.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stands at -6.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.32. Equity return is now at value -201.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), the company’s capital structure generated 3,273.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.04. Total debt to assets is 96.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,898.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.